Brighton and Hove Albion in stalemate with West Brom

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 West Bromwich Albion 0

The Albions fought out a 0-0 draw in a friendly behind closed doors at the Amex.

With little goal-mouth action of note, Neal Maupay and Adam Lallana both had chances to break the deadlock for the Seagulls as did the journeyman striker Charlie Austin for West Brom.

Lallana was replaced by Pascal Gross on the hour as the Seagulls marquee signing appeared to have taken a knock.

Maty Ryan played the entire 90 minutes despite Jason Steele making a rare appearance on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion kick off their fourth consecutive Premier League campaign against Chelsea, also behind closed doors at the Amex, on Monday 14 September.