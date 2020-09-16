Brighton boy faces court charged with stealing £3.5k electric mountain bike

Two teenage boys from Brighton have appeared in court charged with muggings, including the theft of a Haibike HardNine electric mountain bike worth about £3,500.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been bailed to return to court next month.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 16 September): “Two Brighton teenage boys have been charged with carrying out street robberies.

“One of them aged 17 has been charged with robbing a victim of his electric mountain bike after threatening him in Underhill Lane, Hassocks, on Wednesday (9 September).”

The youth was also charged with threatening another victim in Lewes Road, Brighton, last Friday (11 September).

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (14 September) and was released on condition bail to appear at Worthing Youth Court on Thursday 22 October.

Sussex Police said: “The other boy, also aged 17, was charged with robbing a victim of his bag and belongings in Beaconsfield Villas, Brighton, on Friday.

“He also appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was released on condition bail to appear at Worthing Youth Court on (Thursday) 8 October.”