Young woman hit by car

A young woman has been left with head injuries after being hit by a car.

Carden Avenue was closed by police after the collision which happened shortly before 2pm this afternoon.

The woman was hit between Carden Avenue Primary School and the Long Man pub.

The woman was later taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment to a head injury.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 1.45pm today to reports a person had been hit by a vehicle in Carden Avenue, Patcham.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and the pedestrian, a teenager, was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital as a priority.”