Two arrested after armed robbery in Brighton

A man and a woman have been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Brighton.

Sussex Police said this evening (Wednesday 30 September): “Police in Brighton and Hove have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery.

“Shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday (30 September) officers received a report of a man being robbed at knife point in Norwich Crescent, Brighton.

“The victim did not suffer any injuries but his wallet, containing a quantity of cash, was stolen.

“Police, including armed officers, conducted inquiries and an extensive area search, during which two people were arrested at a retail park in Newtown Road, Hove.

“A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of robbery and both remain in custody at this time.

“Inquiries into the investigation are ongoing.

“If you have any information to assist the police investigation please report online or call 101 quoting reference 866 of 30/09.”