Weekend washout on the way as second rain warning issued

A second weather warning for rain has been issued with up to 5cm of rainfall expected in the south on Saturday.

The Met’s weather warning covers most of the UK, with eastern Scotland expected to be worst hit.

In the south, the worst of the heavy rain is expected to have cleared by Saturday afternoon.

It follows a wind and rain warning issued yesterday for Friday from 3am to 8pm, which says the south can expect rainfall up to 5cm and gusts up to 65mph.

The Met says the unusual wind direction means places which are usually sheltered are more likely to be hit by heavy showers. Its forecast for Brighton says winds are going to be coming from several different directions throughout the day.

The warning says: “Heavy rain will push north and west across the UK, clearing from much of southeast England by Saturday afternoon.

“However, it is expected to remain heavy and persistent throughout Saturday and into mid-Sunday across eastern Scotland, the far northeast of England, much of Wales, and southwest England.

“This is likely to bring flooding and some disruption to travel. Many places will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with totals of 100-125 mm expected over the high ground of eastern Scotland, and perhaps parts of Wales and southwest England.

“The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and direr during unsettled spells of weather.

“During Sunday the rain will turn more showery in nature and become significantly less widespread.”