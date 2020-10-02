Missing teenage boy has links to Brighton, say police

A boy who went missing from his home a week ago has links in Brighton, police said, as they issued a public appeal for help finding him.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 2 October): “Sussex Police are searching for missing teenager Eric Wakanena.

“Eric, 15, was last seen in Lewes at around midday on Saturday (26 September).

“The teenager is described as 6ft 1in, of large build and with light brown short hair.

“He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper, a grey cap and carrying a bag.

“Eric has links to Eastbourne, Lewes, Brighton, Hastings and Watford.

“If you have any information as to where Eric could be or if you see him, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 430 of 28/09.”