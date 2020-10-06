It’s the late show as Brighton & Hove Albion eventually make deadline day signings

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Polish international midfielder Jakub Moder from Lech Poznan on undisclosed terms.

The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal until June 2025, and subject to international clearance will be loaned back to Poznan for the time being.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Jakub is an exciting young central midfielder, who has already broken through into the Poland national squad at the age of 21.

“He is athletic, strong and good with both feet. He is very highly thought of within the national set up, and we did consider bringing him over straight away.

“However the loan back to Poznan suits Jakob and us for now – as he will play regularly both domestically and in the group phase of the Europa League, and at this stage that is better for his development.”

Moder – who has represented Poland at junior levels from under-16s to under-21s – made his senior international debut as a substitute against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League last