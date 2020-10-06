Previous Story
It’s the late show as Brighton & Hove Albion eventually make deadline day signings
Posted On 06 Oct 2020 at 8:30 am
Comment: 0
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Polish international midfielder Jakub Moder from Lech Poznan on undisclosed terms.
The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal until June 2025, and subject to international clearance will be loaned back to Poznan for the time being.
Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Jakub is an exciting young central midfielder, who has already broken through into the Poland national squad at the age of 21.
“He is athletic, strong and good with both feet. He is very highly thought of within the national set up, and we did consider bringing him over straight away.
“However the loan back to Poznan suits Jakob and us for now – as he will play regularly both domestically and in the group phase of the Europa League, and at this stage that is better for his development.”
Moder – who has represented Poland at junior levels from under-16s to under-21s – made his senior international debut as a substitute against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League last
Albion have also signed
highly rated defender Michal Karbownik from Legia Warsaw on a four-year contract until June 2024, on undisclosed terms.
The 19-year-old – who has been part of the Polish senior squad, but is yet to win his first full cap – will remain with Legia, with a loan agreed for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.
Technical Director Dan Ashworth said, “Michal is another exciting young player, who we are pleased to welcome to the club. He is flexible in terms of position; he can play on the right or left side, at full-back or wing-back, and in midfield.
“He helped Legia win the Polish league last season, as a regular in the team as a teenager. At this stage, we feel it is right for his development that he stays in Warsaw with Legia, where he will continue to play regular senior football.
“Like all our players out with other clubs, our loans department will monitor his progress and development over the season ahead.”
Karbownik made his breakthrough with Legia last season when he made 38 appearances and contributed eight assists in the Polish League, helping his side win the title. His consistent performances earned him the award for the best newcomer in Polish football last season.