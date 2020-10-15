Brighton crook jailed for knifepoint robbery

A Brighton crook who has hit the headlines several times in his brief criminal career is now behind bars for a knifepoint robbery.

Harry Avis, 22, first gained notoriety after breaking into a Hove family’s home and stealing their Christmas presents in 2016.

In November 2018, he responded to police issuing a £1,000 appeal to return him to prison by taunting them on Facebook. He was arrested a week later in Whitehawk.

This week, he was jailed for three years and four months for the robbery and another three months for possession of a knife, to run concurrently.

The robbery, which took place in Norwich Drive, Bevendean on September 30, happened just days after Avis had been released on bail by Brighton Magistrates’ Court after being charged with escaping from lawful custody when under arrest for taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Inspector Dan McCarthy said: “Our officers were quick to respond to the initial call and as a result, gathered evidence from the scene that enabled them to find and arrest Harry Avis, within an hour-and-a-half of the report being made.

“This was a great result, and we’re pleased to see a dangerous offender taken off the streets for more than three years. We will continue to target those committing violent crime and carrying weapons in our city, and their activities will receive a robust police response.”

At the same hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of escaping custody on 13 September, and no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

Avis, unemployed, of Swanborough Drive, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (October 13).

He was arrested after police responded to reports of a man being robbed at knife-point in Norwich Crescent, Brighton, around 3.30pm on September 30.

Officers attended the scene and from their enquiries, quickly identified a vehicle suspected of being involved in the offence.

The vehicle was located in a retail park in Newton Road, Hove, later that afternoon. Police safely approached the vehicle and found Avis inside, in possession of a large knife and a number of items stolen during the robbery.

Avis was arrested and charged. After pleading guilty to both offences, he was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment for the robbery, and three months’ imprisonment for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently.