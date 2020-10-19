Mum charged with manslaughter ‘left toddler daughter alone in flat for six days’

A mother accused of the manslaughter of her 20-month-old daughter left her alone in their flat for six days, a court heard today.

Verphy Kudi, 18, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with causing the death of Asiah in December last year.

Prosecuting, Jeremy King said CCTV had shown her leaving her flat in Islingword Road, Brighton on 5 December 2019 – her 18th birthday – and not returning until 11 December.

He said Asiah died while she was away.

Police said this morning that following a post-mortem examination and subsequent further forensic tests, Asiah’s death was found to have resulted from neglect.

Kudi, who appeared via video link wrapped in a grey blanket, sobbed as the charge was read out to court.

No plea was entered today, and she was remanded in custody until 16 November, when she will appear at Lewes Crown Court.

No application was made for bail and chair of the bench Teresa Blaxland said she was being remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offence.