Did you see crash which left motorcyclist needing surgery?

An appeal for witnesses which left a 60-year-old motorcyclist needing surgery has been launched.

Police are asking anyone who saw or who has dashcam footage of the crash on the Old Shoreham Road last Tuesday to come forward.

Officers were called to Old Shoreham Road at the junction with Wilbury Crescent at 9.30am on Tuesday (13 October) after a car and a motorcycle crashed.

The air ambulance was called and landed on the beach nearby.

The motorcyclist – a 61-year-old man from Worthing – was taken to hospital with serious injuries which required surgery.

The driver of a blue Volvo was uninjured.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 303 of 13/10.