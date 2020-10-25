Detectives called in to tackle ‘purple haze’ over Portslade

A street in Portslade was smoking yesterday morning (Saturday 24 October) and now detectives have been dragged in to investigate.

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after cannabis plants were discovered at the scene of a fire in Portslade.

“Firefighters alerted police at 6.11am on Saturday (24 October) after they were called to a domestic property in Shelldale Road.

“Detectives are currently waiting for electricity supplies to made safe before they can commence an examination of the property.

“Nobody is reported to have been in the house at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

“Anyone with information about the property is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 233 of 24/10.”