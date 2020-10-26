College offers lessons in how to adapt to coronavirus restrictions

A college is offering lessons in how to adapt to the coronavirus restrictions by taking its open evenings online.

The Greater Brighton Metropolitan College – the Met – is holding the first of its virtual open events in just over a week’s time.

The Met – formerly known as City College – offers a huge range of courses leading to a multitude of academic, vocational and professional qualifications, with no fees for under-19s.

Students have gone on to successful careers in a variety of fields from traditional trades such as building and plumbing to running restaurants, accountants and numerous other businesses.

But bosses at the further education college said that potential students and their parents would need to register to take part in the open evenings coming up.

The Met said that its virtual event would take the place of events that were usually spread across all five campuses.

They include the main building in Pelham Street, Brighton, the site in Wilson Avenue, Whitehawk, and campuses in Shoreham and Worthing.

The open events – showcasing courses for school leavers – are scheduled for the evenings of Tuesday 3 November, Wednesday 4 November and Thursday 5 November.

And adult learners would also be catered for on Thursday 5 November when, the college said, “there will also be talks from our adult course teams, covering our professional qualifications in accounting, leadership and management and human resources”.

Virtual open events for the Met’s undergraduate degree-level courses will be held on Saturday 28 November, with a live chat with course teams also available on Wednesday 2 December.

The college added: “The Met offers vocational qualifications from entry level up to level 3, which is equivalent to A levels.

“Subject areas on offer include construction and engineering, art, design and media, music, performance and production arts, business services, hair and beauty, care and sport and uniformed services.

“These virtual open events are an opportunity to ‘meet’ our experienced staff, view our industry-standard facilities and find out more about the courses we offer.

“In addition to ‘student life’ videos about our support services, financial support and how to apply, you can also register to attend live presentations from our course teams and submit questions via our live chat tool.

“Can’t make the live presentation? Don’t worry – they will all be recorded so you can access them whenever you like.

“Please note, you will need to register for at least one talk to access the student life content which will be made available on the respective event dates.

“To register and book you place, please visit www.gbmc.ac.uk/virtual-open-events.”