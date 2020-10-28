Three people arrested after armed police storm Brighton house

Three people have been arrested after armed police stormed a property in Brighton this afternoon (Wednesday 28 October).

The raid happened shortly after lunchtime in Golden Lane, Brighton, close to the border with Hove.

Armed officers surrounded the house for nearly an hour before they went in.

Neighbours were warned to stay indoors.

Three people – two men and a woman – were arrested at the scene.

At least one of the men is believed to have lived at the property for some time.

A search team then spent hours at the property, with a police dog to hand.

One neighbour said that the arrests were understood to be drug-related.