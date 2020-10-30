brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Sky’s the limit as broadcaster sells tenants packages that won’t work with communal aerials

Posted On 30 Oct 2020
Tenants in council flats who upgraded their Sky TV packages have been unable to see their favourite programmes because the new digital box was incompatible with the communal aerial on their block.

They have complained to Sky and their landlord – Brighton and Hove City Council – with concern growing as Sky is switching all its subscribers over to the new “Q Box”.

The council persuaded Sky to carry out some upgrades but work stopped, leaving tenants in limbo.

The matter has been raised with the council’s housing management panels which are collectively a forum for more than 13,000 tenants and leaseholders across Brighton and Hove.

In a series of “virtual” meetings next week, tenants will be given an update on the problem.

One of the council’s housing managers Miles Davidson wrote in a report for the panel meetings: “We are aware of this issue and have been working to resolve it for some time.

“We had a few meetings with Sky initially to try to resolve the issue.

“But, after an initial phase of upgrades, they stopped working with and funding our own contractors to enable completion of upgrade works in our blocks.

“Hence some of the communal blocks having been upgraded and others not.

“We have asked Sky in the past to not sell the Sky Q package to residents in blocks where the communal systems could not support it as the resident would not be able to benefit from the enhanced service.

“We are aware that they are now planning on moving all customers over to Sky Q and of the issues this causes many residents who are Sky customers.

“We have asked our communal digital aerial contractor to carry out a survey on all blocks to confirm which are Sky Q compatible and where any upgrade works are required.

“Sky are now willing to allow our contractors to complete these works.

“The survey has been completed in the last week and we are in the process of working up a programme of upgrades, to include costs, to carry out these upgrade works over the next few months.

“This being a ‘new’ programme of work will need to be approved internally before we are able to proceed.”

