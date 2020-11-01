Spurs Baled out as Brighton & Hove Albion suffer more VAR injustice

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lost away to Spurs as VAR again played a big part in the Seagulls result.

Adam Lallana was adjudged to have fouled Harry Kane inside the penalty area even though it appeared the attacker was outside the box.

But the kick was confirmed by the VAR officials and Kane duly dispatched the spot kick past debutante Albion keeper Robert Sanchez.

Not long after, Matt Doherty looked to have pulled Leandro Trossard back as he bore down on goal but on this occasion VAR decided no foul had been committed.

Albion drew level after great work by Pascal Gross saw Tariq Lamptey net his first Albion goal to draw the Seagulls level.

However, Spurs substitute Gareth Bale scored on his return to the club on 73 minutes to put the home side back in front.

Danny Welbeck made his debut for the Albion and looked lively when he came on.

Next Albion take on fellow strugglers Burnley on Friday (6 November).