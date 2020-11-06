Frustrating night for Albion as Burnley hold firm

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 0

Albion had a hatful of chances against lowly Burnley who were there for the taking but the Seagulls, especially debutant Danny Welbeck, were denied time and time again by England keeper Nick Pope.

Tariq Lamptey had a very early chance after a mistake by Ben Mee although soon after Matt Lowton saw his cross rebound off the crossbar for the visitors, with Maty Ryan beaten.

Welbeck had a number a decent chances and was ably assisted by Adam Lallana.

Lallana was definitely the stand-out player for the Seagulls and certainly pulled the strings in the middle.

Pascal Gross also had a chance to put the Seagulls in front with a tame header from a Dan Burn cross.

Lowton then had another chance for Burnley from a swerving Robbie Brady corner but Ryan dealt with the danger.

Just before half-time Lamptey played in Welbeck but from close range Pope saved again.

Lallana fed a ball through to Welbeck who one-on-one with Pope saw the keeper manage smother his shot.

In the second half Welbeck was quieter. Both Gross and Maupay had clear chances but again couldn’t find the net.

Towwards the end Burnley had Vydra and Rodriguez playing up front, having replaced former Albion pair Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

The Seagulls lost their way towards the end and for a time Burnley looked more likely to score.

The Seagulls look likely to stay outside the relegation zone over the international break, barring a miracle result from West Brom v Spurs.

Albion’s next Premier League match is away to Aston Villa.