Number of coronavirus cases falls in Brighton before lockdown begins

Posted On 06 Nov 2020 at 8:15 pm
Health chiefs have issued a fresh call for people in Brighton and Hove to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the new national lockdown begins.

They acknowledged that the number of cases had fallen and that it remained below the average rate for England.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “In the week leading up to the introduction of the new national restrictions, there were 408 confirmed new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove on (Friday) 30 October. This is based on data published on (Wednesday) 4 November.

“This is equivalent to a weekly rate of 140 new cases per 100,000 residents. The city’s rate was lower than the England average, which was 229 per 100,000. But it was higher than the south east of England which was 115 per 100,000 during the same period.

“Young people still accounted for most new confirmed cases. But numbers rose most steeply among those aged 60+. There was also a significant rise among people aged 30-59 years.

“The government has suspended the local alert level system while the new national restrictions are in place.”

Director of public health Alistair Hill said: “It will be tough going for us all. But lockdown gives us an opportunity to drive down rates of infection.

“Our goal is to emerge from lockdown with much lower rates of covid-19 in the city and hopefully be at the lowest national alert level, tier 1.

“We’re asking everyone to help drive down rates of infection.

“If you experience any covid-19 symptoms please self-isolate, along with your household members, and apply for a test immediately. There is plenty of testing capacity in the city right now.

“Closely follow the self-isolation guidelines to stop the virus infecting more people. If NHS Test and Trace contact you, please co-operate with them so that we can break the chain of transmission.

“We know November will be tough for businesses, families and people in the city. The council’s Community Hub is ready to provide support and advice to everyone who needs it.

“Please don’t hesitate to ask for help online or by calling the council.”

