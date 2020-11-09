More coronavirus cases at Brighton and Hove schools

More coronavirus cases have been reported at schools across Brighton and Hove, with one primary school in Hove affected for the first time.

Children and parents at Goldstone Primary have been notified of the first case at the school, in Laburnum Avenue, Hangleton.

Two year groups – years 5 and 6 – at Bevendean Primary School, in Brighton, have been told to self-isolate after a spate of local covid cases.

And a single case has been reported at Cottesmore St Mary Catholic Primary School, in The Upper Drive, Hove.

Head teacher Rachel Breen sent an email to parents saying: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within our year 3 bubble.

“All children and staff, from the year 3 bubble, are being asked not to come into school / sent home and will need to remain isolated, at home, for 14 days.

“Children, and staff, from the Year 3 bubble are not able to return to school until Monday 23 November.

“Year 3 parents, siblings or those who have been in close contact are not required to isolate unless they become symptomatic.

“Daily home learning will be provided for all year 3 children and more information will follow.”

Cardinal Newman Catholic School head teacher Claire Jarman also contacted parents today and wrote: “Unfortunately, we were informed this morning that a year 8 student developed symptoms on Saturday and subsequently tested positive for covid-19.

“We have separately contacted those identified as ‘direct and close proximity contacts’.

“Since receiving the news this morning we have been working quickly to track and trace contacts in school.

“We wouldn’t normally want to send students home in the middle of their lessons but our priority was to get the close and proximity contacts home and into isolation as quickly as possible.

“I have to say that all students involved were wonderfully calm and sensible.

“I explained to them that so far in school we have not had one single incident where a close and proximity contact has actually contracted covid and we are hopeful this remains the case in this instance.

“Can I please take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding during these challenging times and also remind everyone that if your child tests positive, even if out of school hours, please immediately contact me so that we can begin the track and trace process straight away.”