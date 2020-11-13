One in four electric chargers are unused

More than one in four of the council’s new electric car chargers haven’t yet been used.

Brighton and Hove City Council installed more than 200 lamp post chargers over the summer, using £300,000 from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and a £100,000 investment from operator Electric Blue.

The most popular ones in September and October, the first two months that all the chargers were up and running, were used more than 100 times each. These were all in Queen’s Park, Central Hove, Lewes Road Triangle, the Wish Road area and around the Royal Sussex.

But 58 weren’t used at all. Many of these were around Church Road and Poet’s Corner, and Goldsmid and Marlet areas in Hove.

The council is stressing that the aim is to build an infrastructure which will encourage people who do need to drive to choose an electric vehicle.

And it described usage overall as a “bright start”

During September and October, the chargers were used a total of 1,191 times, delivered 13,402 kWh worth of energy. The council says they helped save approximately 11.1 metric tonnes in carbon emissions.

In October, the number of kWh was up by 40% compared to September and the number of times the chargers were used rose by 19%.

The council has also started recording data for three Fast Chargers in Ditchling Road, Islingword Road and Kings Road Car Park, and says it will share comparable data in the coming months.

Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee Amy Heley: “This is great news for our growing electric vehicle infrastructure and for those residents and visitors who have invested in electric or hybrid vehicles.”

“We know that in order to meet our climate goals and improve air quality, we need to drastically reduce car use in our city. However, we also know that for those people who need drive in the city, having the right infrastructure in place is a big consideration for choosing whether or not to go electric.

“Our goal is to be a carbon neutral city by 2030. We move closer to achieving that ambitious target every time a petrol or diesel engine is replaced with an electric one.”

Charging costs 26p per kw/h for lamppost chargers, 27p per kw/h for fast and rapid chargers. both of which are fuelled by 100% renewable energy. The council receives 1p per kwh in year one increasing to 4p per kwh in year 4, which can be reinvested in more charge points.

The city’s most popular charging points:

Bristol Street, Zone H (Royal Sussex area) – 171

St Lukes Terrace, Zone U (Queen’s Park) – 159

Wish Road, Zone W – 147

Saxon Road, Zone W (Wish Road area) – 115

East Drive, Zone C (Queen’s Park)- 111

Waldegrave Road, Zone J (Lewes Road and Golden Triangles)- 111

Forth Avenue, Zone N (Central Hove) -107

Havelock Road, Zone J (Lewes Road and Golden Triangles) – 98

Maresfield Road, Zone H (Royal Sussex area) – 91

Selborne Road, Zone N (Central Hove)- 89

Charging points which are yet to be used: