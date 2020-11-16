Cyclists call for safer on-street storage

Scores of people have signed a petition calling for secure and sheltered bicycle storage at the Seven Dials.

Mark Bason, of Addison Road, Hove, started the petition, and obtained more than a hundred signatures.

All of those signing the petition – aimed at Brighton and Hove City Council – also expressed their interest in making use of better bike storage in the area.

Dr Bason said: “As an example of the response to the need, many UK councils have installed ‘bikehangars’ for their communities.

“These bikehangars fit into a standard two-metre parking bay and hold six bikes in the space of half a car.

“In Lambeth, the availability of these cycle parking spaces is outstripping demand. Users pay £3.50 per month for rental.”

Dr Bason said that the council was encouraging cycling but many people could not store a bike at home.

He started the petition after discussing bike thefts in the area during the first lockdown in April and May with his neighbours.

One said that they had seen secure bikehangar storage in London and that it could work well in streets like theirs where many people were living in flats in converted houses.

Dr Bason said: “I hadn’t heard of them before but once I saw them I thought they were quite cool.

“It seems they’re quite successful and in demand in London so why not have them here.”

Dr Bason said that he wanted to cycle to work at Sussex University but lived in a second-floor flat and could not store a bike indoors because of the building’s tight corners.

He said: “It’s hard to be able to cycle anywhere if you can’t store it. Leaving it on the street is not great. It’s not just the thefts. It’s the weather.”

The petition calls for a pilot scheme trialling bikehangars – or something similar – in the Seven Dials area before the scheme is extended across the city.

A bikehangar was installed in Shaftesbury Road, Brighton, near London Road railway station 10 years ago.

Dr Bason’s petition is due to be presented to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee at a “virtual” meeting at 4pm on Tuesday 24 November. The meeting is scheduled to webcast on the council’s website.