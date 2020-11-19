Police looking for A23 crash driver

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car that crashed into a lorry on the A23 just north of Brighton.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the man who was at the wheel of black BMW 6 series saloon earlier today (Thursday 19 November).

The crash happened just under a fortnight ago.

The force said: “Police are seeking witnesses to a collision on the A23 at Pyecombe after which one of the drivers left the scene.

“At 1.55pm on Friday 6 November a lorry and a black BMW 6 saloon collided on the southbound A23 at Pyecombe.

“There were no reports of injuries but the car was badly damaged and the driver made off from the scene.

“It is possible that he was injured.”

PC Jack Lyons, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit, said: “If you saw this collision or the driving of the car just beforehand, especially if you have any dashcam footage, please contact us via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting serial 680 of 06/11.”