Tensions between neighbours of Hove dogtrack and protesters bubble over

Both protesters and neighbours of Hove Dog Track have felt the long arm of the law as tensions over a weekly demonstration outside the track continue.



The Close Hove Dog Track campaign has been protesting outside the Brighton and Hove greyhound stadium in Nevill Road, Hove, for several years.

Earlier this month, a protester was convicted and fined for threatening and abusive behaviour outside the track. Another is facing trial for similar offences.

And last month, a resident allegedly came out armed with a metal bar and confronted the group, leading to his arrest. He is now facing the possibility of court action.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police continue to balance the rights of people to protest at this location with the requirement to enforce the law and to take into account concern expressed by some local residents about the impact on their lives.

“We have also worked with the local authority to help and this has included the issue of Community Protection Warnings and Notices, one of which is still in force.

“An investigation has been carried out into an allegation that a man committed two offences of threatening a person with an offensive weapon at the location on 10 October. He has reported for potential prosecution.”

On 4 November, Oliver Frost, 45, of Crossley St, Islington, was found guilty by magistrates of threatening behaviour at the stadium on 21 December last year. He had originally pleaded not guilty on 16 July.

He was fined £180, and required to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £100.

An Uckfield woman, has been charged with public order offences at the location in December 2019 and January 2020, and with breaching a Community Protection Order in March 2020.

She is currently on court bail with a prohibition on attending the location pending a further appearance next month.