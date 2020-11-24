Labour criticises council’s job ads offering six-figure salaries

Two jobs worth up to £125,000 a year are on offer at Brighton and Hove City Council, prompting an angry response from Labour.

The council is also spending more than £10,000 on the recruitment process, the party said, including £2,000 on psychometric testing.

The council is advertising for an executive director for families, children and learning and an executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities.

The two new recruits will be members of the council’s executive leadership team, with a starting salary of £114,503 to £125,407.

Labour criticised the council for advertising the posts “in the midst of an unprecedented public health and economic crisis”.

The party said: “This comes at a time when residents and businesses across the city are struggling financially and the average salary in Brighton and Hove is £28,000.

“Before leaving administration, then leader of the council, Nancy Platts agreed for interim temporary cover of one executive post while a new senior structure was approved that would streamline the senior team and save money.

“The restructuring plan Labour signed off on in July would have saved the council £116,000 a year.

“Labour’s plan also included regrading the director of strategy, governance and law position to be on a par with the other members of the executive leadership team.

“Labour councillors were left with the impression that their plan would be taken through a consultation process over the summer with a report coming to the Policy and Resources Committee in September and recruitment starting immediately afterwards.

“With the change in administration, it was expected there would be some delays but there has been no notification that the plan has been dropped altogether.

“Had it been followed through, the restructure would now be in place and the council would already be saving thousands of pounds on interim cover and its senior salary bill.”

Councillor Nancy Platts, leader of the Labour group of councillors, said: “Many people are really struggling financially because of the pandemic.

“People are struggling to pay rent, pay their bills and hold on to their jobs and businesses.

“Labour councillors feel it’s inappropriate that in these circumstances the council is advertising six-figure salary jobs.

“Thousands of pounds of council taxpayers’ money are being spent on the recruitment process alone, despite us agreeing a viable alternative plan some months ago that we thought was still going ahead.

“Labour’s plan would have saved over £100,000 and we call on the Green administration to take another look and back our plans for a restructure ahead of the next budget when we will be facing some difficult choices about how to make millions of pounds of savings.”

The council’s former executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities, Larissa Reed, left over a year ago. She has since become the chief executive of Swale Borough Council.

Pinaki Ghoshal moved across from being the council’s executive director for families, children and learning to cover her post. He has since left the council to become for children and young people at Lewisham London Borough Council.

Deb Austin, the assistant director for children’s safeguarding and care in Brighton and Hove, has stepped up to serve as the interim executive director for families, children and learning.

And the council appointed Rachel Sharpe, from London, to become the interim executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities in June.

The council’s former executive director for finance and resources, Dave Kuenssberg, left the council to become finance director at the Home Office at the start of the year.

Deputy chief finance officer Nigel Manvell stepped up to cover his role but, as yet, no plans have been announced publicly to fill the post permanently.