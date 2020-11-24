brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Labour criticises council’s job ads offering six-figure salaries

Posted On 24 Nov 2020 at 12:25 pm
By :
Comments: 6

Two jobs worth up to £125,000 a year are on offer at Brighton and Hove City Council, prompting an angry response from Labour.

The council is also spending more than £10,000 on the recruitment process, the party said, including £2,000 on psychometric testing.

The council is advertising for an executive director for families, children and learning and an executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities.

The two new recruits will be members of the council’s executive leadership team, with a starting salary of £114,503 to £125,407.

Labour criticised the council for advertising the posts “in the midst of an unprecedented public health and economic crisis”.

The party said: “This comes at a time when residents and businesses across the city are struggling financially and the average salary in Brighton and Hove is £28,000.

“Before leaving administration, then leader of the council, Nancy Platts agreed for interim temporary cover of one executive post while a new senior structure was approved that would streamline the senior team and save money.

“The restructuring plan Labour signed off on in July would have saved the council £116,000 a year.

“Labour’s plan also included regrading the director of strategy, governance and law position to be on a par with the other members of the executive leadership team.

“Labour councillors were left with the impression that their plan would be taken through a consultation process over the summer with a report coming to the Policy and Resources Committee in September and recruitment starting immediately afterwards.

“With the change in administration, it was expected there would be some delays but there has been no notification that the plan has been dropped altogether.

“Had it been followed through, the restructure would now be in place and the council would already be saving thousands of pounds on interim cover and its senior salary bill.”

Councillor Nancy Platts, leader of the Labour group of councillors, said: “Many people are really struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Councillor Nancy Platts

“People are struggling to pay rent, pay their bills and hold on to their jobs and businesses.

“Labour councillors feel it’s inappropriate that in these circumstances the council is advertising six-figure salary jobs.

“Thousands of pounds of council taxpayers’ money are being spent on the recruitment process alone, despite us agreeing a viable alternative plan some months ago that we thought was still going ahead.

“Labour’s plan would have saved over £100,000 and we call on the Green administration to take another look and back our plans for a restructure ahead of the next budget when we will be facing some difficult choices about how to make millions of pounds of savings.”

The council’s former executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities, Larissa Reed, left over a year ago. She has since become the chief executive of Swale Borough Council.

Larissa Reed

Pinaki Ghoshal moved across from being the council’s executive director for families, children and learning to cover her post. He has since left the council to become for children and young people at Lewisham London Borough Council.

Deb Austin, the assistant director for children’s safeguarding and care in Brighton and Hove, has stepped up to serve as the interim executive director for families, children and learning.

And the council appointed Rachel Sharpe, from London, to become the interim executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities in June.

Rachel Sharpe

The council’s former executive director for finance and resources, Dave Kuenssberg, left the council to become finance director at the Home Office at the start of the year.

Deputy chief finance officer Nigel Manvell stepped up to cover his role but, as yet, no plans have been announced publicly to fill the post permanently.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Donna Le November 24, 2020 at 1:24 pm Reply

    Didn’t the previous postholders leave under can-do Nancy’s time as leader after she bullied them all out?

  2. Andrew Phillips November 24, 2020 at 1:40 pm Reply

    Is the same Nancy who used agency cover for one of the roles at a cost of £1k a day? Hardly good use of public money rather than just getting on with recruitment as is now happening

  3. Jonathan Simons November 24, 2020 at 2:11 pm Reply

    Maybe if your administration hadn’t collapsed in a cloud of racism then you could have carried on your plans, incompetent though they sound

  4. Greens Out November 24, 2020 at 4:30 pm Reply

    would anyone care to ask Nancy how much her adminsitration, before they sepctacularly self destructed and handed power to (somehow) an even more idiotic bunch of lunatics, spent on severance pay amongst its top earners? (As of 2019 there were nine posts in BHCC where the pay was in excess of £100k p.a…….and yet what did we, the residents, get out of that in terms of improvements in service? Nothing. That’s what.)

  5. Rostrum November 24, 2020 at 5:38 pm Reply

    HaHa… Psychometric Testing … The latest Vodo tool in the recruitment process.. Right up there with Hand writing analysis, feeling ya head bumps and reading the dregs in a tea cup…

  6. Christopher Hawtree November 24, 2020 at 5:50 pm Reply

    And, of course, in 2001 – a fifth of a century ago – Labour wanted a “directly-elected” Mayor on £150,000 a year.

    An interesting reflection on these times is that the proponents of that distant memory – Lard Bassam and Simon Fanshawe – have gone very quiet during a world in turmoil.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
November 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Win an £800k dream home – and help Brighton children’s charity

Posted On29 Oct 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

Hove web designer helps firms tackle covid constraints

Posted On01 Sep 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com