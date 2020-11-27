Palmeira Square taped off after man collapses and dies
Part of Palmeira Square was taped off last night after a man collapsed and died.
Several ambulances and police cars rushed to the scene, and a cordon was put up, prompting local rumours that an attack had taken place.
But police said it was a medical incident, and there were no suspicious circumstances.
A police spokesman said: “At 6.15pm on Thursday, 26 November a man in his sixties collapsed and died in Palmeira Square, Hove.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and coroner’s officers will be continuing enquiries.”
