Suspected Patcham flasher arrested

A man suspected of flashing in Brighton has been arrested by the police.

This morning (Friday 27 November) Sussex Police said that the arrest followed an incident in Graham Avenue, Patcham, earlier this week.

The force said: “Police investigating a report of a man exposing himself in Patcham have arrested a suspect.

Officers received report of a man pulling down his trousers and flashing a woman in Graham Avenue about 7.30pm on Monday (23 November).

A 30-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and bailed subject to conditions while inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Duncan Lloyd said: “We understand that this incident has caused alarm and distress not only to the victim but also to the local community in Patcham.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything we can do investigate this matter thoroughly and are working at pace to establish what happened.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid speculation on social media as this could harm the investigation.

“We would urge anyone with information or concerns to report it to us online or call 101, quoting 47200201760.”