Missing Brighton girl, 12, found safe and well.

A missing 12-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 28 November).

She had been reported missing yesterday (Friday 27 November).

The force issued a prompt public appeal for help finding her.

Shortly afterwards she was located safe and well.

Sussex Police said: “Missing 12-year-old Hope Stokes has been found.

“Hope was last seen at around 10.40am on Friday 27 November, getting on a train at Moulsecoomb station, Brighton.

“She was found later that night safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to help find her.”