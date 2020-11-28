Missing Brighton girl, 12, found safe and well.
A missing 12-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said this morning (Saturday 28 November).
She had been reported missing yesterday (Friday 27 November).
The force issued a prompt public appeal for help finding her.
Shortly afterwards she was located safe and well.
Sussex Police said: “Missing 12-year-old Hope Stokes has been found.
“Hope was last seen at around 10.40am on Friday 27 November, getting on a train at Moulsecoomb station, Brighton.
“She was found later that night safe and well.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to help find her.”
