Our communities deserve a brighter future

As we approach the last week of this latest lockdown, I want to thank everyone in our city.

A few weeks ago I wrote about how we can pull together and stick together. Thanks to the fantastic local efforts, the figures shows some real improvement and tell us the number of confirmed covid-19 cases has recently gone down.

Context is important, as like everywhere in the country, the rate of infections in our city can change week to week.

To the businesses that have had their hearts broken and our residents who have lost loved ones, there are few words of comfort I can provide.

But the individual actions we are taking, together, are saving lives and protecting the NHS.

To every person who has stayed at home, made space for others, worn a mask, washed their hands, followed the guidelines – thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made and continue to make.

I would appeal to everyone to remember that we still have a long way to go until we have beaten this pandemic.

Under the pre-lockdown rules, we would have been in “tier 1” today. Instead, at the end of this lockdown, we will be placed in “tier 2” – with new rules.

Against these changes, I have approached the news of a relaxation in restrictions over the Christmas holiday period with caution.

Let’s not forget, even on the day the relaxed rules were announced, 180 people in our city had already died from the pandemic.

While I know we have long held out for the opportunity to meet friends and family, covid-19 is still with us and we still need to work together to avoid the worst.

There is little point in celebrating Christmas when it can mean that in January or February we add stress on our hospitals at the exact time they are usually full – or worse, we end up burying loved ones.

We all still have a part to play in driving down transmission – and protecting the vulnerable.

Whatever happens in the run up to the holiday season, a focus on our individual actions will be absolutely vital, so that when we do have the vaccine, we can ensure our city puts its best foot forward.

This is so our city can get back to doing what it does best. Our small businesses, hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors are still facing an uncertain future next year.

The council is now moving swiftly to distribute business grants, against a backdrop that means government initiatives – like a pause on evictions from business premises – will soon come to an end.

We urge businesses to check if they can claim the latest support grants and to apply. Councillors will be helping to get the information out in the neighbourhoods we represent.

And as before, we are continuing to make the case clear to government that our local businesses need a long-term settlement not only to survive the pandemic but to protect jobs, livelihoods and enable the local economy to recover.

And we need to make this case more loudly and clearly than ever before. Despite the immense challenge of recovery from the pandemic, the government’s spending announcement this week told us they sadly still don’t get it.

Local public services have been at the heart of the covid-19 response, distributing personal protective equipment (PPE), organising food parcels, providing care for children and adults and keeping key services open for those who need it.

Yet in the week the government had an opportunity to acknowledge the work of local public services, they failed again.

Yes, there is some welcome news: much-needed funding for social care and extra support for housing and homelessness, for instance, but it won’t tackle the housing crisis or support the rapidly rising need for care for our vulnerable adults.

And despite the huge crises ahead of us, the climate emergency barely received a mention. And perhaps worst of all – no new investment has been made in public health, in the middle of the worst health crisis many of us can remember.

Instead of rectifying the damage of 10 years of cuts, the Chancellor has instead chosen to shift responsibility to councils to raise council tax rather than fund us directly.

Our city deserves a brighter future. There are huge challenges ahead and we are looking hard at how the council’s budget can still support our communities.

As the pandemic stays with us, we are pushing hard to support those in need, support our local economy and bring down infections.

As we come to the end of lockdown, and especially in the run up to Christmas, I would ask you all to stay safe, to think of others and help all of us get back to what our city does best.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty is the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.