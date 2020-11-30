Burning The Clocks puts on trail to replace parade



This year’s Burning The Clocks will be staged as a lantern trail rather than a parade to ensure people celebrate the winter solstice safely during the pandemic.

Same Sky, which organises the annual parade, are creating a set of lanterns to display in the windows of a dozen independent Brighton shops.

The lanterns will be put up this Wednesday, and stay until December 21.

John Varah, artistic director, said: “The current Covid-19 restrictions have made it impossible for us to produce the annual parade and fire show for Burning The Clocks, but that hasn’t stopped us creating some seasonal lantern cheer and a Brighton lantern trail for 2020.

“Our artists are currently creating a set of lanterns to display in 12 of Brighton’s independent shop windows, celebrating the 12 key aspects that make up our much loved Burning the Clocks event, such as fireworks, samba and dancing.

“The lanterns will form a trail to follow through Brighton’s centre, close to the usual path of the parade.”

Images of the lanterns under construction have been shared on the Burning The Clocks Facebook page.

The final lanterns, plus a new 2020 special edition print from regular Same Sky artist Graham Carter, can also be purchased from the Same Sky website.

Mr Varah said: “For those missing their involvement in the parade, we are also designing a simple lantern pack that people can make and hang in their window to mark the winter solstice on 21 December and show their support for Brighton’s wonderful civic events and festivals.

“All proceeds will go to support the future of Burning The Clocks in these uncertain times.

“This year’s alternative Burning the Clocks winter trail has been made possible thanks to the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, which was confirmed last month.

“This is an exciting and safe alternative to our regular Brighton event, something that everyone in the city can get involved in, and we hope to return to the regular parade next year.”