Brighton man arrested after death crash

A man from Brighton has been arrested after a crash left one dead and another needing hospital treatment yesterday (Sunday 6 December).

The 28-year-old man from Saltdean was one of two people who were held by police after the crash on the A24 between Southwater and Horsham.

A 24-year-old man from Southwater died at the scene. He was the passenger in a Lexus which hit a tree.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old as well as a 19-year-old man, from Southwater, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sussex Police said today: “The 28-year-old man who was arrested is from Saltdean and has now been released under investigation.

“The 19-year-old is from Southwater and has now been released without charge.”

Yesterday, Sussex Police said: “A man has sadly died following a collision on the A24 near Southwater.

“Police were called at 1.25pm to reports of a Lexus crashing into a tree.

“Officers, ambulance and fire crews attended and a 24-year-old man – the passenger from the Lexus – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed in both directions between Southwater and Hop Oast roundabout.

“Two men – aged 19 and 28 – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been taken to custody for questioning.

“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the Lexus or a white Toyota being driven prior to the collision or who has any dash-cam footage that could assist with inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Hampstead.”