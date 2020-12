Missing Brighton man found safe in Surrey

A missing man from Brighton has been found safe in Surrey.

Liam Hansen, 26, was found yesterday (Tuesday 15 December), after police issued a public appeal for help finding him.

He had been missing since the start of last week and Sussex Police had said that officers were growing concerned for his welfare.

The force said this morning (Wednesday 16 December): “Liam Hansen, who had been missing since Monday 7 December, has been found.

“The 36-year-old Brighton man was located in Surrey on Tuesday (15 December).”