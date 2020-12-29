Three Brighton men arrested over suspected drugs deal

Three men from Brighton have been arrested over a suspected drugs deal, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 29 December).

The force said: “Three people were arrested after officers disrupted a suspected drugs deal in Brighton.

“Police officers on patrol saw suspicious activity between a pedestrian and two occupants of a silver car, in Morley Street, in the early hours of Monday 28 December.

“When challenged, the pedestrian removed a knife from his pocket. He was safely detained by the officers and the knife was recovered.

“Following the arrest of all three suspects, a search of the vehicle discovered a quantity of cash and drugs.

“A 32-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

“A 19-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

“A 27-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in public and concealing criminal property.

“All three have been released on conditional bail until (Monday) 25 January, pending further inquiries.”

Detective Superintendent Mike Ashcroft said: “This is an excellent example of proactive policing to prevent and detect crimes which has led to the arrest of three people for multiple offences.

“It also resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cash, as well as unlawful drugs and a weapon, which could otherwise have caused harm to the communities of Sussex.”