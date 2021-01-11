Three more vaccination sites open in Brighton and Hove
Three more community covid vaccination centres are opening this week – including one at the health centre which was at the centre of Brighton’s first outbreak.
The County Oak Medical Centre, Brighton Racecourse and Portslade Health Centre will be run by city GP practices and administer the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.
The County Oak Medical Centre was closed in February last year after locum Dr Catriona Greenwood and another medic came into contact with Steve Walsh, who had picked up the virus in Singapore.
Now, eleven months later, it will be at the forefront of halting the virus in Brighton and Hove.
The vaccine has been trialled at selected hospitals in the country for surveillance purposes, including the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, before being sent out to community-based local vaccination services.
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved, the Oxford vaccine does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures and is much easier to move, making it easier to use in care homes and to vaccinate the housebound.
The rollout comes after the vaccine was approved for use outside of hospitals by the four Chief Medical Officers and NHS England’s Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis.
Care home residents cannot travel to hospital for a jab and Pfizer is difficult to get to hospitals so the decision will speed up the drive to vaccinate them.
Care home residents and staff were set as the highest priority group by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
In addition to the Oxford jab, local vaccination services are being issued with small packs of Pfizer jabs which can be used in care homes.
When the vaccine was first issued it had to be shipped in “pizza boxes” containing almost 1,000 doses, meaning that care homes could not be jabbed without wasting supplies.
The Brighton Racecourse centre will be run by:
- Park Crescent Health Centre
- St Peter’s Medical Centre
- Wellsbourne Healthcare CIC
- Albion Street Surgery
- Arch healthcare
- Ardingly Court Surgery
- Broadway Surgery
- Pavilion Surgery
- Regency Surgery
- Chapel Street Surgery, Newhaven
- Havens Health, Peacehaven
- Quayside Medical Practice, Newhaven
The County Oak Medical Centre vaccination centre will be run by:
- Brighton Station Health Centre
- Carden Surgery
- Montpelier Surgery
- Seven Dials Medical Centre
- University of Sussex Health Centre
The Portslade Health Centre vaccination centre will be run by:
- Brighton Health and Wellbeing Centre
- Charter Medical Group
- Trinity Medical Centre
The St Augustine’s Arts and Events Centre vaccination centre, which opened last month, is run by:
- Preston Park Surgery
- Stanford Medical Centre
- The Haven Practice
- Warmdene Surgery
