Nothing going on up top – Albion miss another hatful of chances against Fulham

Posted On 27 Jan 2021 at 9:32 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Fulham 0

It was a frustrating night for anyone who has anything to do with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls missed a host of chances to score, with the main culprits being Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Lewis Dunk saved Albion from an unthinkable defeat in the dying minutes.

Alphonse Areola in the Fulham goal was admittedly on superb form, saving early on from Trossard, who was unmarked and clean through after Maupay picked him out.

A few minutes later Trossard found himself free again only for his shot to be blocked by Joachim Andersen.

Ivan Cavaleiro had a great chance for Fulham after Adam Webster gave the ball away in a rare attack by the visitors but his shot sailed just over.

Joel Veltman was making great progress down the right and fed Trossard but Maupay couldn’t quite meet the cross as Albion continued to dominate.

Dunk headed a March corner just over and just before half time a Pascal Gross free kick just wouldn’t curve back towards goal.

It was Fulham who had the first chance of the second half as Veltman headed Kenny Tete’s cross straight at Bobby Decodova-Reid but he blasted his effort over from close range.

Soon it was back to the Seagulls missing chances with aplomb – Maupay again finding Areola too good then, agonisingly, the same player was clean through as the Fulham defence was caught flat-footed but this time Albion’s French striker blasted his effort clean over without a Fulham defender within three feet of him.

Albion had nine corners but couldn’t convert them.

Maupay had a clear chance and of course again Areola saved but this time March managed to get the rebound all wrong. Albion had three out and out attackers on the bench and there they stayed – Percy Tau, Andi Zeqiri and Aaron Connolly forlornly warming up and watching the travesty unfold.

In the dying minutes Fulham got a second wind and Albion keeper Robert Sanchez got a touch or two – but he was nowhere near Reuben Loftus-Cheeks’s goal-bound effort which Dunk, the Albion captain, hacked off the line.

Albion are still five points clear of the drop zone they have never occupied in 134 Premier League matches – but they won’t get an easier chance than this to gain three points.

They host Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex on Sunday (31 January) and then have the small matter of a trip to Anfield the following week to face champions Liverpool.

