Premier League Match Day 21 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
The big news for all Albion fans is that Jose Izquierdo returns from injury to the match-day squad for first time in almost 21 months.
Neal Maupay, perhaps surprisingly, keeps his place as a starter.
Aaron Connolly, Andi Zeqiri and Percy Tau are all on the bench.
Adam Lallana is also named among the substitutes.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.