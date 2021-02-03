Duke’s Mound trimmed back

Duke’s Mound will look bare for the next year after its bushes are cut back and removed so new native plants can thrive there.

Both Duke’s Mound and Black Rock are set to be revamped and re-landscaped while the previous proposal to build a conference centre is on hold.

The interim plans include refurbishment of the Grade II listed buildings on the site, the Temple and Reading room.

However, the work started this week is concentrating on the vegetation, with swathes of non-native tamarisk bushes removed to make way for more native species.

About three-quarters of the tamarisk bushes are due to be removed, and next month species such as rampion, mullein and bird’s foot trefoil in addition to local grass species from the Downs will be seeded.

Councillor Tom Druitt, Chair of the Black Rock working group, said: “Increasing local biodiversity in our city is a vital step in fighting the ongoing biodiversity emergency that we face.

“We need to act now to make a real difference and removing the wildly overgrown tamarisk to allow the native species to thrive, will bring local grassland habitats back to life.

“The tamarisk was introduced many years ago and has grown so extensively it has prevented light reaching the ground, limiting all other species and discouraging people from accessing the area – removing them will bring this area back into use for everyone and make it more of a pleasure to visit.

“Now more than ever, as we enter a post-Covid world of outdoor leisure spaces, we want to make sure these precious spaces are available for use by everyone.”

Land Use Consultants and EH Treecare will be doing the removal and seeds will be provided by The Millennial Seed Bank.



Jon Bannister of Land Use Consultants, said: “The area we know as Duke’s Mound will look rather bare for 2021, but once the chalk grassland seed has started to take and to grow through the summer months, we will see the new species beginning to develop into a more colourful and attractive area which will also encourage greater variety of wildlife.”

Black Rock had been earmarked for redevelopment with a conference centre and arena venue as part of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Waterfront project, in partnership with Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI).

However, ASI paused the project in November 2019 to give it time to look into the feasibility of building it on a site currently occupied by the Brighton Centre, Kingswest and the NCP car park, leaving Black Rock open for other use.

Councillors approved an interim £12 million revamp of both Black Rock and Duke’s Mound in June last year – including rebuilding the sea wall and creating a new promenade.