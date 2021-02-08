Green lighting saves cash and carbon at two Brighton and Hove schools

A switch to more energy-efficient lighting is expected to save tens of thousands of pounds and tons of carbon emissions at two Brighton and Hove schools.

The Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) and the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) have replaced old fluorescent lighting with clearer, brighter and more energy-efficient LED lights.

Two other schools run by the Aldridge Education multi-academy trust have also made the change, with the remaining five expected to follow suit.

The contractor eLight, which carried out the work, said: “By making the switch and benefiting from the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to fund the majority of the project, the schools will collectively save over £150,000 a year in lighting costs.”

The company said that the work would cut the schools’ carbon footprint, reducing carbon emissions by more than 220 tons – 224 metric tonnes – a year.

The work involved installing more than 8,500 luminaires – or lighting units – and was carried out over four weeks and completed in December.

Aldridge Education estates director Will Shaw said: “We were aware that the lighting in a number of our schools needed updating.

“But we also wanted to find ways to reduce our carbon footprint and save operating costs, freeing up resources for education. This project achieves all those objectives.

“Students are highly engaged about their impact on the environment now so it is important that we can demonstrate to them that we are doing our bit to show environmental leadership.

“eLight has made the transition really straightforward and I’m sure we’ll be working together for many years to come.”

Harvey Sinclair, the chief executive of eEnergy Group, eLight’s parent company, said: “The impact lighting has in an education context is often underestimated but it really is crucial in creating the best possible learning environment.

“I’m thrilled that Aldridge Education is working with us to make the switch.”

Through its “light as a service” model, eLight audits the existing lighting before designing cheaper energy-saving replacements.

The company said: “The system is installed with no upfront charge. The school pays for the installation on a monthly basis, with the energy saving more than covering the cost.”

And eLight said that it maintained and guaranteed the lights for the duration of the contract.