Stop dumping homeless people miles from Brighton and Hove, plead Eastbourne MP and councillors

Homeless people from Brighton and Hove are still being dumped in neighbouring towns, with the problem being raised at Prime Minister’s Questions.

A further 51 homeless people have been given rooms in Eastbourne in recent weeks, according to the Conservative MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell.

She previously told the Commons that more than 130 homeless people from Brighton and Hove had been “quiety moved … into Eastbourne hotels”.

Three had died since being moved, she said, with two suspected to have overdosed on drugs and one to have committed suicide.

The harm to those left isolated more than 20 miles from friends and support networks – as well as the effect on work with rough sleepers in Eastbourne – has been raised with councillors.

It is understood that Eastbourne councillors are to make an official plea for Brighton and Hove City Council to stop placing “large numbers” of homeless and vulnerable people in the town.

The call comes as a row between the two councils rumbles on over Brighton and Hove’s use of Eastbourne hotels as emergency accommodation.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Eastbourne’s cabinet last Wednesday (10 February), with council leaders saying that they plan to bring a cross-party motion to the next meeting of the full council.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, whose cabinet portfolio includes housing, told the cabinet last week: “Our concern is, in part, for the individuals who are being moved from their support services within Brighton and being placed in the next town along without those support services on hand.

“Obviously, many vulnerable people have been put in that position.

“There have been representations from just about everybody to Brighton and Hove City Council now, over a significant length of time, with very little response.

“So I can confirm we will be having a debate at our next council but, before that, between now and then, we will continue to put pressure on Brighton to change their policy and actually return those people back to where their support services are.

“There is an enormous amount of pressure on our own rough sleeper initiative in Eastbourne and indeed on all the organisations working to help people in temporary accommodation and former rough sleepers.

“It really is not acceptable for Brighton to continue this policy.”

The motion is understood to say: “Eastbourne Borough Council calls upon Brighton and Hove City Council to end its policy of placing large numbers of homeless people into emergency accommodation in Eastbourne over recent months.

“Apart from the detrimental effect on those people who are placed so far from their support services, the policy has impacted significantly upon local health, housing, police, adult social care, children’s and other support services.

“Brighton and Hove City Council must find alternative accommodation in Brighton using the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government funding provided to the city council for this purpose.”

The motion is understood to have cross-party support and is likely to be proposed by Councillor Shuttleworth, a Liberal Democrat, and seconded by a Conservative councillor.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We have provided accommodation for approximately 400 additional people at any one time and that capacity is not within the city.

“We are also working with all households in emergency accommodation on their move-on plans. Given the numbers of people this is not an easy task and it will take some time to resolve.

“A lot of larger councils are facing the same challenges and must place homeless households in other areas. This is common and we notify those councils when a placement is made in their area as we are legally required to do.

“We are having ongoing discussions with the local authorities where we have placed the most people.

“We are moving people back to the city as soon as we can. But due to ongoing demands, rooms are being refilled.

“We have weekly meetings set up with on-site security and Eastbourne police are invited. They have said any issues have been minor.

“Our welfare officers are also providing weekly on-site support at hotels where it is covid-safe to do so.

“We are exploring other accommodation opportunities within Brighton and Hove.

“We hope to be in a position to provide additional accommodation within the city in the next few weeks, which will relieve pressure on Eastbourne.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions last Wednesday (10 February) Mrs Ansell, who is also a Conservative councillor on Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “There is no shortage of commitment or compassion in my town of Eastbourne for homeless people, who are vulnerable and need complex support.

“However, neighbouring Brighton continues to send its homeless to our town and we do not have the resources to meet this need.

“Three homeless people have died and I believe that there will be inquests.

“Brighton is not engaging with Eastbourne Borough Council in any meaningful way and a further 51 placements have been made in recent weeks.

“Will my right honourable friend join me in urging immediate engagement from Brighton and Hove City Council leaders to engage on this as a matter of urgency?”

The Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Yes, indeed. I thank Brighton and Hove City Council for co-operating with Eastbourne Borough Council in getting this done.

“There must be co-operation. No one in this country should be sleeping rough or homeless as a result of this pandemic or, indeed, through any other cause.

“We have invested £700 million this year to help people off the streets. It continues to be a national priority.

“I am grateful to my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for what he is doing and the various taskforces that are currently at work to prevent people from coming out on the streets again as we lift the restrictions.”