Get tested even if you don’t have symptoms to keep cases falling

Workers, parents and pupils are being asked to sign up to fast home covid tests to help maintain the steady drop in cases in the city.

The rate of cases has continued to drop by a third, week on week. In the seven days to 6 March there were 88 cases, equivalent to a rate of 30.2 per 100,000 people.

This is nearly half the rate for England as a whole, which is 61 per 100,000.

Last week, Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill urged people to continue sticking to the rules.

This week, as schools go back, he is asking people who need to work away from home to use the same tests available to schoolchildren and their families to try and catch symptom-free cases.

Many people with covid don’t know they have it because they do not have symptoms, but they can still spread the virus to other people.

Businesses of all sizes can now also get symptom-free test kits to use in the workplace.

Alistair Hill, director of public health said: “The numbers of confirmed cases we report on are only those we know about. Because some people who get Covid-19 do not get any symptoms, more people in the city will have the virus than these figures show. So there is still a significant risk transmission of the virus could increase again.

“You do not need to feel unwell to be tested for covid. Regular testing, even when you don’t have symptoms, is the best way to find out if you have Covid-19 to protect yourself and everyone you live and work with.

“Symptom-free testing of secondary school children has already started and I want to thank all the schools and colleges who have made amazing efforts to get children back to school safely and start testing in schools this week.

“If you work away from home or have children attending school, please make regular symptom-free testing part of your weekly routine.

“If a covid test is not available in your workplace you can get them at pharmacies and sites around the city. You can book the new symptom-free tests on the council’s website.”