Hyperlocal grocery depot which promises deliveries in 15 minutes set to open in Brighton



A grocery delivery service which promises to have you shopping with you within 15 minutes of ordering is preparing to launch in Brighton.

Weezy, which launched in London last year, recently secured almost £15million funding from a New York venture capital fund, Left Lane Capital.

It said it will use the money to open 40 more sites in the UK this year – and it appears Brighton is one of the first.

The company has applied for an alcohol licence for two units in Lower Goods Yard off Trafalgar Street.

The application says: “New premises licence for locally based home delivery grocery centre.

“The premises will not be open to the public.

“Grocery shopping, which will include alcohol, will be delivered to the customer by electric vehicles.”

Amazon and Sainsbury’s have also launched quick grocery delivery services in the last year.

Amazon Fresh promises free same day deliveries in some post code areas – not yet Brighton.

Sainsbury’s Chop Chop service, which does deliver here, says it will get them to you within 60 minutes – for a £4.99 fee.

Weezy charges £2.95 for deliveries under £40 and there’s no charge for larger orders.

It uses either electric scooters or bicycles.