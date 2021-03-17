Independent councillor urges people outside politics to stand in by-elections

With by-elections looming, people living in Hollingdean, Coldean, North Moulsecoomb, Stanmer, Hollingbury, Stanmer Heights and Patcham face a tricky choice.

A local Labour party that retains a strong Momentum influence and was forced to hand back the reins of power last summer after an anti-semitism scandal.

Green councillors who pursue “grand designs” with an arrogance that they are intuitively always right: just look at the “temporary” cycle lanes.

Or Conservatives who have found themselves sidelined and with their positive ideas almost perpetually opposed locally by Labour and the Greens – and affected by events at national level at Westminster.

Anyone who has observed a council meeting knows all too well why the city is in such a rut.

Whether you think of yourself as Green, Labour or Conservative – or, like myself and a very large number of the silent majority, “none of the above” – you will see decisions uniformly debated and agreed along strictly tribal lines (just watch the recent full council debate on nuclear weapons).

You would also find yourself sitting through a succession of carefully pre-written statements that toe the party line but hardly inspire confidence.

The bottom line: the first priority of political councillors is to further the agenda and policies of their own party which unsurprisingly involves an inordinate amount of time consulting with that party and being adversarial to the opposing parties.

The result is that the best interests of the people of Brighton and Hove suffer. In some cases, we serve as no more than guinea pigs for pet projects. For example, the recent announcement of a £350,000 project to create “pocket parks” in Hanover.

As I approach the mid-way point of my four-year term as a councillor, I am now more convinced than ever that the only way to serve the genuine needs of this city and its people is to elect more independent councillors: people with no agenda other than to do the right thing for their neighbours and the city on a case-by-case basis.

So, as the only Brighton and Hove councillor elected on an independent ticket (and who has never been a member of a political party) I’m now asking …

If you are reading this and feel that you could contribute, why not stand up and contest one of the upcoming two by-elections for new councillors?

It might be less of a stretch than you think. Councillor Tracey Hill, the Labour councillor who is standing down, topped the poll in Hollingdean and Stanmer at the 2019 elections with just 1,664 votes, while Lee Wares, the Conservative councillor who is standing down in Patcham, gained 2,618 votes.

It really is possible for an independent with a record of doing good in their community to get elected – after all, I did!

The basic salary for a councillor is £13,360 a year. I juggle a day job with my council work and have traded other hobbies, TV watching and spare time for the immense satisfaction of working with friends and neighbours to try and make our city a better place.

More information about standing to be a councillor can be found here.

In a nutshell, you must be 18 or over and either live, work or have owned property in the city for the past 12 months.

If you’re interested, then please feel free to contact me at bridget@bridgetbythesea.com and I’ll be happy to brief you on what the role entails and how to navigate the electoral process.

Our city needs you.

Bridget Fishleigh is the only elected independent councillor in Brighton and Hove. She represents the Rottingdean Coastal ward which stretches from Sussex Square to West Saltdean. She has never been a member of a political party.