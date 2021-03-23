Missing Hove woman found safe
A missing woman from Hove has been found safe, Sussex Police said.
The force said: “Jordan Wood, who was missing from her home in Hove, has now been safely found.
“The 27-year-old was located on Sunday (21 March).”
Ms Wood, who lives near Portslade railway station, was found after a public appeal for help locating her was issued last week.
