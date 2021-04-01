Missing Brighton hospital patient found safe

A man who went missing from a Brighton hospital has been found safe, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 1 April).

The force had been looking for Patrick Connelly, 87, who walked out of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, on Monday (29 March).

He was last seen heading towards the seafront.

Police said at the time: “There is serious concern for his health.”

Today, Sussex Police said: “Patrick Connelly, 87, from Peacehaven, who had been missing since he left the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Monday 29 March has been found and is safe.”