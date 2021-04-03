Kill the Bill protesters gather in Brighton

Protesters have gathered at The Level in Brighton as part of a campaign against the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bill.

A strong turnout at the #KillTheBill protest in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/5ZZ0X7FaVT — James Armstrong 🟠⬆️ (@PoliticoTeacher) April 3, 2021

It follows demonstrations last weekend including one where hundreds of people chanted “Kill the Bill” outside John Street police station, in Brighton.

There is already a visible Sussex Police presence, with officers once again ready to line John Street between the protesters and the police station.

Roads have been blocked including those leading to the Clock Tower at the North Street crossroads with West Street and Queen’s Road.

The bill has been criticised for placing greater restrictions on people’s right to protest.