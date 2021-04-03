Kill the Bill protesters gather in Brighton
Protesters have gathered at The Level in Brighton as part of a campaign against the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bill.
A strong turnout at the #KillTheBill protest in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/5ZZ0X7FaVT
— James Armstrong 🟠⬆️ (@PoliticoTeacher) April 3, 2021
It follows demonstrations last weekend including one where hundreds of people chanted “Kill the Bill” outside John Street police station, in Brighton.
There is already a visible Sussex Police presence, with officers once again ready to line John Street between the protesters and the police station.
Roads have been blocked including those leading to the Clock Tower at the North Street crossroads with West Street and Queen’s Road.
The bill has been criticised for placing greater restrictions on people’s right to protest.
⚠️ Due to the ongoing protest, most of our services are currently stationary and unable to proceed past Churchill Square and along North Street. We are looking to resolve this as soon as possible and can only apologise for the inconvenience at this time. ⚠️
— B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) April 3, 2021
