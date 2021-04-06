Texas announce new album and rescheduled Brighton concert date
Texas have announced that they will now be performing live at the Brighton Centre on Friday 11th March 2022.
The band are also making a very welcome return with their exhilarating new album titled ‘Hi’, which will be released on BMG on 28th May 2021. Pre-order your copy HERE.
On this new long player they are flexing their rock soul muscle with 14 tracks that easily rank amongst the best of their stellar career. Scotland’s finest, Texas are a band in their prime, fuelled by the swagger of their recent acclaimed collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan.
Back in 2018 Sharleen Spiteri and bass guitarist Johnny McElhone found some outtakes from the original ‘White On Blonde’ sessions that they forgot existed. Initially they thought these undiscovered gems could be released as a ‘lost’ album but listening to the tracks inspired them to write some really strong new material.
“Our excitement at finding this treasure trove of songs collided with our excitement back then and, unplanned, new songs started coming,” Sharleen says. “You could say we were inspired by ourselves!”
‘Hi’ is Texas’ 10th album, a stunning result of looking back with eyes fixed firmly on the future. Three of the songs were written in lockdown, in Scotland, Wales, LA and Sweden. Collaborations include ‘Dark Fire’, written with Richard Hawley, a lovely tune that recalls the spirit of a slow dance at a high school prom while ‘Look What You’ve Done’, is an intoxicating, classic duet where Sharleen trades verses with Clare Grogan (Altered Images).
‘Mr Haze’ is a soul -soaked Motown belter driven by a Donna Summer sample while another album highlight is the haunting piano ballad ‘Unbelievable’ with beautiful lyrics. “We don’t usually do ballads,” Sharleen admits. “But this one really stuck. The words are very intimate and personal while the music sounds really epic.”
‘Just Wanna Be Liked’ recalls their roots, equal parts Morricone and Wim Wenders.
“All our albums have cinematic songs,” Sharleen says. “Morricone in particular is still a huge influence. We’re referencing our past but also writing from the position we’re in now. Being able to stand back from what you’ve achieved gives you a different perspective. Our aim has only ever been to make great music.”
Luckily for us, Texas have done just that. New album ‘Hi’ is nothing short of a triumph. Enjoy the journey.
Tracklisting for ‘Hi” is:
1. Mr Haze
2. Hi w/ Wu-Tang Clan
3. Just Want To Be Liked
4. Unbelievable
5. Moonstar
6. Dark Fire
7. Look What You’ve Done
8. Heaven Knows
9. You Can Call Me
10. Sound of My Voice
11. Falling
12. Hi (Single Mix)
13. Had A Hard Day *
14. Had to Leave *
* = Deluxe Album
Texas play the following UK dates. Tickets on sale now from HERE.
February 2022
Thu 10th Dublin, Olympia
Fri 11th Dublin, Olympia
Sun 13th Belfast, Waterfront
Mon 14th Belfast, Waterfront
Wed 16th Island of Man, Villa Marina
Fri 18th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sat 19th Halifax, Victoria Theatre
Mon 21st Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Tue 22nd Northampton, Derngate
Thu 24th Guildford, G Live
Fri 25th Harrogate, Convention Centre
Sat 26th Hull, Bonus Arena
Mon 28th Sheffield, City Hall
March 2022
Tue 1st Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thu 3rd Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Sat 5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Mon 7th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Tue 8th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Thu 10th Bath, Forum
Fri 11th Brighton, Centre
Sat 12th Bournemouth, International Centre
Mon 14th Cardiff, St David’s Hall
Tue 15th Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
Wed 16th London, Palladium
Fri 18th Oxford, New Theatre
Sat 19th Margate, Winter Gardens
Sun 20th Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
For further information on Texas, visit www.texas.uk.com
