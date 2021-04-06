Texas announce new album and rescheduled Brighton concert date

Texas have announced that they will now be performing live at the Brighton Centre on Friday 11th March 2022.

The band are also making a very welcome return with their exhilarating new album titled ‘Hi’, which will be released on BMG on 28th May 2021. Pre-order your copy HERE.

On this new long player they are flexing their rock soul muscle with 14 tracks that easily rank amongst the best of their stellar career. Scotland’s finest, Texas are a band in their prime, fuelled by the swagger of their recent acclaimed collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan.

Back in 2018 Sharleen Spiteri and bass guitarist Johnny McElhone found some outtakes from the original ‘White On Blonde’ sessions that they forgot existed. Initially they thought these undiscovered gems could be released as a ‘lost’ album but listening to the tracks inspired them to write some really strong new material.

“Our excitement at finding this treasure trove of songs collided with our excitement back then and, unplanned, new songs started coming,” Sharleen says. “You could say we were inspired by ourselves!”

‘Hi’ is Texas’ 10th album, a stunning result of looking back with eyes fixed firmly on the future. Three of the songs were written in lockdown, in Scotland, Wales, LA and Sweden. Collaborations include ‘Dark Fire’, written with Richard Hawley, a lovely tune that recalls the spirit of a slow dance at a high school prom while ‘Look What You’ve Done’, is an intoxicating, classic duet where Sharleen trades verses with Clare Grogan (Altered Images).

‘Mr Haze’ is a soul -soaked Motown belter driven by a Donna Summer sample while another album highlight is the haunting piano ballad ‘Unbelievable’ with beautiful lyrics. “We don’t usually do ballads,” Sharleen admits. “But this one really stuck. The words are very intimate and personal while the music sounds really epic.”

‘Just Wanna Be Liked’ recalls their roots, equal parts Morricone and Wim Wenders.

“All our albums have cinematic songs,” Sharleen says. “Morricone in particular is still a huge influence. We’re referencing our past but also writing from the position we’re in now. Being able to stand back from what you’ve achieved gives you a different perspective. Our aim has only ever been to make great music.”

Luckily for us, Texas have done just that. New album ‘Hi’ is nothing short of a triumph. Enjoy the journey.

Tracklisting for ‘Hi” is:

1. Mr Haze

2. Hi w/ Wu-Tang Clan

3. Just Want To Be Liked

4. Unbelievable

5. Moonstar

6. Dark Fire

7. Look What You’ve Done

8. Heaven Knows

9. You Can Call Me

10. Sound of My Voice

11. Falling

12. Hi (Single Mix)

13. Had A Hard Day *

14. Had to Leave *

* = Deluxe Album

Texas play the following UK dates. Tickets on sale now from HERE.

February 2022

Thu 10th Dublin, Olympia

Fri 11th Dublin, Olympia

Sun 13th Belfast, Waterfront

Mon 14th Belfast, Waterfront

Wed 16th Island of Man, Villa Marina

Fri 18th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 19th Halifax, Victoria Theatre

Mon 21st Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Tue 22nd Northampton, Derngate

Thu 24th Guildford, G Live

Fri 25th Harrogate, Convention Centre

Sat 26th Hull, Bonus Arena

Mon 28th Sheffield, City Hall

March 2022

Tue 1st Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Thu 3rd Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sat 5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Mon 7th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 8th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Thu 10th Bath, Forum

Fri 11th Brighton, Centre

Sat 12th Bournemouth, International Centre

Mon 14th Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Tue 15th Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

Wed 16th London, Palladium

Fri 18th Oxford, New Theatre

Sat 19th Margate, Winter Gardens

Sun 20th Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

For further information on Texas, visit www.texas.uk.com