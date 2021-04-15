brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Ropetackle to re-start the party on Thursday 20th May 2021

Posted On 15 Apr 2021 at 10:01 pm
The Ropetackle Arts Centre will be reopening on 20th May

For those who have been missing the buzz and excitement of live music, the wait is almost over! Shoreham’s much loved Ropetackle Arts Centre, is delighted to announce it will be reopening its doors on 17th May, with Alfonso The Magnificent kicking off the summer shows for a live audience Thursday 20th May at 7.30pm (doors open at 7).

This promises to be an evening of magnificent music and joy; a real shot in the arm and a boost to the system…which is just what the doctor ordered.

Alfonso The Magnificient

Alfonso The Magnificent formed in Shoreham by Sea in 2019 and comprises Leo Gibbs (guitar/vocal), Mervyn Wallis (violin), Nathan Marshall (drums/percussion) and Dave Warner (accordion/piano). This will be their fourth appearance at Ropetackle; most recently they performed a live web streamed gig to a world-wide audience from New Zealand, France, Germany, the USA and even as far afield as Goring!

Alfonso The Magnificent is an innovative and exciting group, mixing traditional genres of Jazz, Gypsy Jazz, Latin, Classical and Modern Folk to create a unique sound of their own. Performing original songs, from melancholic ballads to toe-tapping upbeat dance tunes, they are a great live act and gaining new fans all the time.

Despite the severe restrictions caused by lockdown, the band have continued writing and rehearsing via Zoom – however they can’t wait to play live at their favourite venue. “Ropetackle is a fantastic music venue,” the band said. “The sound is incredible, the staff (including volunteers) are wonderful and work tirelessly behind the scenes, and the audiences are quite simply magnificent”.

The Ropetackle

Ropetackle has full Covid-safe measures in place and plenty of experience delivering safe events, having reopened last year from August through to December (excepting the November lockdown.)

“It’s been a challenging time for all venues, but we are more than ready to go again,” said Nicky Thornton, Marketing Manager. “We have a great summer programme lined up, with children’s shows, films, great music, comedy and talks. We look forward to welcoming everyone back with some brilliant live entertainment and will continue to make public safety our priority.”

To book tickets for the Alfonso gig, and see what else is happening at Ropetackle, visit: www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk/whats-on

For the band’s latest videos and live performances, visit: www.alfonsothemagnificent.co.uk

