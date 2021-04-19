Brighton Centre to host first panto … oh yes it is!

The Brighton Centre is to host a Christmas pantomime for the first time in December.

Brighton production company E3 is bringing family panto to its home city once again with a new production of an old favourite – Aladdin.

The panto is due to run from Wednesday 22 December until Monday 27 December for 10 performances only, including three on Christmas Eve to get the whole family in the Christmas spirit.

E3 has previously staged three successful pantos at the Hilton Brighton Metropole – and now producers David Hill and Lukas Wojcik are delighted to have secured the Brighton Centre as this year’s venue.

Their production is to be performed by a West End cast, telling the romantic story of Aladdin and Princess Jasmin.

It will also feature the comic capers of Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee and their eccentric but much-loved mother Widow Twankey.

And the audience can be expected to find their voice to boo the pantomime villain, the evil Abanazar.

E3 director David Hill said: “This is going to be amazing for Brighton after what has been a tough 18 months for everyone.

“Aladdin is going to be the most spectacular panto that we have produced to date – and certainly the biggest.

“We’ve had a fantastic time at the Hilton and it’s a major coup to be bringing panto back to the city at the Brighton Centre.

“I can think of no better place to be staging our glittering show. Brighton deserves the very best, and that is what we will be delivering this Christmas.”

Howard Barden, head of tourism and venues at Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to host our very first pantomime.

“Being able to work with a local company which has such a talented array of performers is the perfect pairing for us.

“We know that this is going to be a great success and would encourage anyone wanting some seasonal light relief to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets, with prices starting at £15, are due to go on sale at 10am on Friday (23 April) and are available from brightoncentre.co.uk.

E3 plans to announce who will be in the case in the coming months.

For more information about the Brighton Family Panto and the Brighton Centre, visit brightonfamilypanto.com or brightoncentre.co.uk.