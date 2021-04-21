Man throws objects from towerblock balcony

A man hurled objects from a balcony and then assaulted another man at an eleven-storey block of flats in Brighton this morning.

Police were called to Richmond Heights in John Street at 10.35am today.

A man was located nearby with minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and causing actual bodily harm and has been taken into custody for questioning.