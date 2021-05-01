Armed burglars steal phones and laptops from people at Brighton address

Burglars armed with a knife and a baseball bat forced their way into a property in Brighton and stole phones and laptops.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses or information this afternoon (Saturday 1 May).

The force said: “Police are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Bevendean Crescent, Brighton at around 9.20pm on Tuesday 27 April.

“During the incident it is reported that three men knocked on the door and then forced their way into the property, threatening the residents with a baseball bat and a knife.

“The intruders searched the address before taking a number of electrical items, including phones and laptops as well as expensive clothing.

“The suspects then left the property and fled on foot in a northerly direction.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

“The three men, all described as black or mixed race, were said to have been wearing surgical gloves and face coverings.

“Two of them wore orange high-visibility jackets.

“Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anyone acting suspiciously is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 1405 of 27/04.”