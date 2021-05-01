Police search for missing 69-year-old from Hove

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding a 69-year-old woman from Hove who was last seen yesterday at about noon (Friday 30 April).

The force said: “Sussex Police is searching for missing Juliette Jones.

“Juliette, 69, was last seen at her Hove home around midday on Friday.

“She is described as 5ft 2in, with short red hair and was last seen wearing a scarf and pulling a shopping trolley.”

Inspector Andy Judson said: “This is really unusual behaviour from Juliette and we are concerned for her welfare.

“Juliette took a taxi to Hove railway station and we believe she may have taken a train.

“We are appealing to everyone out and about today to keep an eye out for Juliette and to dial 999 if you see her.

“If you have information on where you think Juliette may be, please report this online or call 101 quoting reference 1621 of 30/04.”