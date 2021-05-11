Young woman missing from Brighton
Police are searching for Emma Daniels, 24, who has been reported missing from Brighton.
Emma was last seen by friends in the North Street / Pavilion Gardens area at 5.30am on Monday (10 May) and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as a white woman with long brown hair, a nose ring, and was wearing a long leather jacket, dark grey jeans and a jumper.
Anyone who sees Emma or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 1509 of 10/05.
